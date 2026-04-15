Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Price Down 12.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 11,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 306,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SDXAY shares. Zacks Research raised Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Sodexo Stock Performance

Sodexo Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

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Sodexo is a global provider of integrated facilities management and food services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to enhance quality of life for clients across corporate, education, healthcare, remote site and sports & leisure markets. The company’s core activities include workplace dining and catering, reception and concierge services, cleaning and technical maintenance, security, grounds maintenance, and energy management. Sodexo partners with organizations to streamline operations, improve employee engagement and well-being, and ensure safe, sustainable environments.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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