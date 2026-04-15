JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Stock Price Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.2915. Approximately 17,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 258,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPPTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Report on JPPTY
JAPAN POST BANK Stock Up 0.1%
About JAPAN POST BANK
Japan Post Bank Co, Ltd. is one of Japan’s largest retail banks, operating as a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings. Leveraging the extensive network of post office branches across Japan, the bank provides a full suite of deposit and payment services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector clients. Its broad branch footprint enables convenient access to banking services even in rural areas, underpinning a strong domestic deposit base.
The bank’s core offerings include savings and time deposit accounts, domestic and international remittance services, and foreign currency deposit products.
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