JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Stock Price Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.2915. Approximately 17,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 258,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPPTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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JAPAN POST BANK Stock Up 0.1%

About JAPAN POST BANK

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Post Bank Co, Ltd. is one of Japan’s largest retail banks, operating as a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings. Leveraging the extensive network of post office branches across Japan, the bank provides a full suite of deposit and payment services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector clients. Its broad branch footprint enables convenient access to banking services even in rural areas, underpinning a strong domestic deposit base.

The bank’s core offerings include savings and time deposit accounts, domestic and international remittance services, and foreign currency deposit products.

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