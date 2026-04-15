AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Up 30.3% in March

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,703,562 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 1,307,105 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,167 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

AlTi Global Price Performance

Shares of AlTi Global stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.83. AlTi Global has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $5.45.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in AlTi Global by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AlTi Global by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AlTi Global by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AlTi Global in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AlTi Global

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles.

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