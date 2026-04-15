First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 69.6% in March

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 131,770 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 77,674 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 735,550 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $123.54.

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First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 274,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after buying an additional 137,741 shares in the last quarter. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,073,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Southern Capital Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,482,000.

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The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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