Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $27.01. Inpex shares last traded at $26.7450, with a volume of 6,457 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Inpex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Inpex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inpex has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Inpex Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Inpex Company Profile

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INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

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