Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.4615.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Qualys from $139.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Qualys Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $155.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average is $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 29.64%.The company had revenue of $175.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $873,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,296.94. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $145,706.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,259.32. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,671 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Qualys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Qualys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Qualys by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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