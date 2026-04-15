Reviewing TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of TMC the metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -6,267.63% -93.74% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -1.60% -1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$319.84 million ($0.80) -5.90 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$75.45 million ($0.47) -16.97

This table compares TMC the metals and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TMC the metals and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 1 1 2 0 2.25 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 1 2 5 1 2.67

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 109.22%. Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus target price of $7.77, indicating a potential downside of 2.55%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Lithium Americas (Argentina).

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats TMC the metals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

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TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

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Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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