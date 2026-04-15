Short Interest in ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG) Decreases By 44.5%

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,217 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 2,192 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATA Stock Down 5.9%

AACG opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.80. ATA has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

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ATA (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA had a negative return on equity of 90.86% and a negative net margin of 17.96%.The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ATA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, ATA has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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ATA Company Profile

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ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) is a China-based provider of after-school art education services, delivering supplemental training to students from preschool through high school. The company’s curriculum spans traditional techniques such as sketching, watercolor and calligraphy, as well as digital art instruction, including digital illustration and multimedia design.

ATA Creativity Global combines in-person instruction at its learning centers with a proprietary online platform, enabling students to access course materials, interactive lessons and instructor feedback remotely.

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