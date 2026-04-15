Short Interest in LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH) Increases By 86.7%

LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 80,583 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the March 15th total of 43,165 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,876 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LZ Technology Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LZMH opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. LZ Technology has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

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LZ Technology (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LZ Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LZ Technology presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LZMH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LZ Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of LZ Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LZ Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LZ Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

LZ Technology Company Profile

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As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company had a total of 168 and 102 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

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