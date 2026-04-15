Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

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