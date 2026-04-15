ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR) Short Interest Update

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,817,224 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 965,590 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:XOVR opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $521.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.26.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

About ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

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