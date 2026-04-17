Barings Bdc, Inc. $BBDC Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its position in shares of Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,945 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Barings Bdc were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the third quarter valued at about $961,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 47.3% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 131,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 59.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 34.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Barings Bdc Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Barings Bdc, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Barings Bdc Announces Dividend

Barings Bdc ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.66 million. Barings Bdc had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. Barings Bdc’s payout ratio is 107.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Barings Bdc from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barings Bdc

About Barings Bdc

(Free Report)

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. As an investment vehicle organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, BBDC seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The company targets established businesses across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services.

The company is sponsored and managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

Further Reading

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