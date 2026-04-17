Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys 59,746 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 500.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,746 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 755,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 111.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 175,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 92,356 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.