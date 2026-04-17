QV Investors Inc. Sells 9,870 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

QV Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.29 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
More Amazon.com News
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Globalstar acquisition reinforces Amazon’s LEO/satellite strategy and prompted an immediate market re-rate; analysts and some banks called the deal strategic for Amazon’s Project Kuiper/LEO ambitions. Amazon’s $12B Globalstar Acquisition Paid for Itself
- Positive Sentiment: AWS wins new high-profile media/AI customers (Fox named AWS its preferred AI cloud provider), validating AWS’s enterprise AI momentum and revenue runway. Fox chooses AWS as preferred AI cloud provider
- Positive Sentiment: NiSource expanded a power agreement with Amazon to speed energy delivery to data centers — a small but tangible operational tailwind for AWS capacity expansion. NiSource signs long-term power deal
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and notable investors are doubling down: several firms reaffirmed buy ratings and investors like Brad Gerstner have been buying AMZN, supporting sentiment and multiple expansion. AI bull Brad Gerstner buying AMZN
- Neutral Sentiment: Management and media narratives: Jim Cramer and other pundits highlighted Amazon’s long-term opportunity, and Amazon promoted theatrical releases (CinemaCon) as a content/distribution play — strategic but longer‑dated. Cramer highlights Amazon
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon-backed X‑Energy filed to raise up to $800M — underscores Bezos/AMZN ecosystem investments (energy/nuclear), but indirect to near-term earnings. X-Energy IPO filing
- Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott protesting payout and ad-payment changes plus a temporary 3.5% fuel surcharge — a reputational and short‑term revenue risk for Amazon’s retail/ad ecosystem. Sellers boycott Amazon ads
- Negative Sentiment: Customer backlash and regional pushback (Canadian sellers/customers revolting over fuel surcharge) could pressure order volumes or force policy reversals. Canadians revolt over fuel surcharge
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation caution: some analysts flagged the stock as overbought after the rally and warned a pullback is possible despite the strategic positives. Amazon overbought concerns
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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