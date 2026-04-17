Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 7,600 Shares of Graham Corporation $GHM

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.21% of Graham worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Graham by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Graham by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Graham from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Graham from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graham presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Graham Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE GHM opened at $90.73 on Friday. Graham Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.56.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Graham had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

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