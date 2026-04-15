Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT at $2.94

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.9375.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportsman’s Warehouse
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Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 8.2%
Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.46. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $334.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.89 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) operates as a specialty retailer of hunting, shooting, fishing, camping and related outdoor sports equipment in the United States. The company’s brick-and-mortar footprint comprises over 100 retail locations across more than 20 states, complemented by an e-commerce platform that serves anglers and outdoorsmen nationwide. By focusing on core outdoor activities, Sportsman’s Warehouse delivers a comprehensive shopping experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels.
The retailer’s product assortment includes firearms and ammunition, archery gear, fishing tackle and boats, camping supplies, outdoor apparel and footwear, water sports equipment and pet supplies.
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