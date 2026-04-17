JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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