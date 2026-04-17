Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ares Management stock on March 13th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of (NYSE:TPYP) on 3/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYM) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 3/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/5/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) on 2/27/2026.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $115.92 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $195.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.26). Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.41%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 319.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,350,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,785,000 after buying an additional 129,368 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 704,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,799,000 after buying an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 35,425.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 221,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after buying an additional 221,055 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,903.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 60,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, Director Judy D. Olian purchased 480 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.43 per share, for a total transaction of $59,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.61 per share, with a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 34,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,729.31. This represents a 41.54% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.73.

View Our Latest Report on Ares Management

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Ares Management

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Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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