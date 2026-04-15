Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 32,667 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 689,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 2.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $35,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 714,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 166,441 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $51.13.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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