DORVAL Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

DORVAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $252,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $278.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $200.25 and a 52 week high of $281.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

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