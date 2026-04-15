iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM Shares Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 146.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

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iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $132.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $135.81.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded, technology-related stocks. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

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