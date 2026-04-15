Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRMN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Karman from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Karman in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Karman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Karman from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karman

Karman Trading Up 2.7%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karman by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Karman by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in Karman during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Karman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Karman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Karman stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.92 and a beta of 2.58. Karman has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $118.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Karman had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $134.49 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Karman Company Profile

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We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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