Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 60,522 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 78,540 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Cochlear stock opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.05. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $114.98 and a 1 year high of $207.71.

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About Cochlear

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Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) is a global medical device company specializing in implantable hearing solutions. The company researches, develops, manufactures and markets cochlear implants, bone conduction hearing devices and acoustic implants designed to improve hearing outcomes for individuals with varying degrees of hearing loss. Cochlear’s product portfolio includes implant processors, electrode arrays and sound processor accessories, supported by proprietary digital signal processing technologies.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Cochlear has grown into a multi-national organization with operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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