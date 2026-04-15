White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading 5% Higher – Still a Buy?

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.69. 1,203,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 820,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Clarus Securities raised shares of White Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get White Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on White Gold

White Gold Price Performance

White Gold Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$385.30 million, a PE ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36.

(Get Free Report)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company owns a portfolio of 15,876 quartz claims across 26 properties covering approximately 315,600 hectares located in the Yukon’s White Gold District in Canada. The company was formerly known as G4G Capital Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.