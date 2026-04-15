Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

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Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

Shares of AESI stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.62. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $105,072.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 567,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,389.88. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 91,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 270.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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