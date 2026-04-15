5,585 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG Bought by Invested Advisors

Invested Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 485,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after buying an additional 137,302 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,715,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,525,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

ILCG opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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