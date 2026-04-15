Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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S&P Global Trading Down 1.1%

SPGI stock opened at $425.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $625.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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