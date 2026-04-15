Integrated Capital Management LLC Has $28.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Integrated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $28,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 113,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 146,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

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