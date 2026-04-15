Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.3889.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,073,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,021,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,613,085.80. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 389,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.75 and a beta of 0.48. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $185.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

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Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure‐based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

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