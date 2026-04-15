Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 168,402 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 120,813 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,933,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,473,000 after purchasing an additional 654,265 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,688,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 269,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,150 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,256,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 429,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162,286 shares during the last quarter.

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Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

TSLL stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 149,199,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,434,852. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.0994 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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