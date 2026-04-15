Bold Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:BEAGU) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 5,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 15,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Stock Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bold Eagle Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Bold Eagle Acquisition were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Bold Eagle Acquisition

Bold Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: BEAGU) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company was formed to raise capital in order to merge with, acquire or otherwise combine with one or more businesses, enabling a private company to become publicly traded without undergoing the traditional initial public offering process.

Through its initial public offering, Bold Eagle Acquisition offers units consisting of common shares and warrants.

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