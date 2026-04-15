Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 153,492 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 203,493 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sypris Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Sypris Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

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Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 58,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,994. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sypris Solutions ( NASDAQ:SYPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%.

SYPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sypris Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYPR

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

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Sypris Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) is an engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Contract Manufacturing and Power Solutions—delivering precision components, subassemblies, and service solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers. Sypris Solutions caters to a diverse range of end markets, including heavy truck, automotive, defense, and industrial power generation.

Within its Contract Manufacturing segment, Sypris Solutions offers end-to-end capabilities from design and prototyping to toolmaking and final assembly.

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