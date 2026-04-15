Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.82. 384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.44.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.78, for a total value of $1,792,854.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,653,358.08. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 179,251 shares of company stock worth $55,247,502 over the last 90 days.

Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA: VYLD) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Vanguard that combines broad exposure to large-cap U.S. equities with an options overlay designed to generate incremental income. The fund holds a portfolio intended to approximate the performance of the S&P 500 and implements a covered‑call (buy‑write) strategy, selling call options against the equity exposure to capture option premiums. This approach seeks to provide higher income than a plain‑vanilla S&P 500 index fund while maintaining substantial participation in the U.S.

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