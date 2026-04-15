First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 158,797 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 238,174 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 240,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,543. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.28. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $91.12 and a 52 week high of $143.74.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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