Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.42 and last traded at $96.42, with a volume of 42696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.68.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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