Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$47.72 and last traded at C$47.72. Approximately 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.88.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.52.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is a Dutch-Belgian multinational retail group that operates a diverse network of supermarket chains and e-commerce businesses. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, and Brussels, Belgium, the company serves millions of customers through its brick-and-mortar stores, online grocery platforms and neighborhood convenience formats. Its core mission is to provide high-quality, affordable food and everyday items while leveraging local market expertise and global best practices.

The company’s retail portfolio spans Europe, North America and Asia, encompassing well-known banners such as Albert Heijn in the Netherlands, Delhaize in Belgium, and Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Giant Food and Hannaford in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.