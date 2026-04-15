iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.77 and last traded at $148.75, with a volume of 1816137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.11.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day moving average of $142.04.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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