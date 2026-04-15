Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Short Interest Down 39.1% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,292 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 30,041 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,668 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
NASDAQ:BSCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $21.29.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
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