Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Short Interest Down 39.1% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,292 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 30,041 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,668 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:BSCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

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Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.3% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,003,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after buying an additional 145,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter.

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The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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