Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$77.61 and last traded at C$75.25. 782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDRDF. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Pernod Ricard to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Pernod Ricard Trading Down 2.8%

About Pernod Ricard

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$89.38.

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) is a French multinational company specializing in the production, distribution and marketing of wines and spirits. The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of premium brands, including whiskies such as Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet, cognacs under the Martell label, vodkas like Absolut, and tequilas including Olmeca. In addition to these core offerings, Pernod Ricard markets rosé and sparkling wines, liqueurs and ready-to-drink cocktails, positioning itself among the world’s leading producers in the beverage alcohol industry.

Formed in 1975 through the merger of Pernod and Ricard—two well-established French distillers—the organization has grown organically and through targeted acquisitions to extend its global footprint.

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