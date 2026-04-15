Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ) Short Interest Up 91.0% in March

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,707 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the March 15th total of 5,607 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of GQQQ stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.13.
Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.0429 dividend. This is an increase from Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF
About Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF
The Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (GQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of 75 to 100 US companies exhibiting quality and growth characteristics. The fund uses a quantitative approach to stock selection GQQQ was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Astoria.
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