Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ) Short Interest Up 91.0% in March

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,707 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the March 15th total of 5,607 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GQQQ stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.13.

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Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.0429 dividend. This is an increase from Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF

About Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF ( NASDAQ:GQQQ Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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The Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (GQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of 75 to 100 US companies exhibiting quality and growth characteristics. The fund uses a quantitative approach to stock selection GQQQ was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Astoria.

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