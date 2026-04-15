Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Marshall Fordyce Sells 22,951 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 22,951 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,010,991.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,498.20. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 23rd, Marshall Fordyce sold 16,925 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $710,511.50.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. 1,321,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Vera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.45.

View Our Latest Report on VERA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $13,097,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,453,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 232.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 40,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,044,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

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