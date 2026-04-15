Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($20.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Nanovibronix had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

Nanovibronix Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FEED traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 428,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,941,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.09. Nanovibronix has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FEED. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nanovibronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Nanovibronix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nanovibronix currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Nanovibronix

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Nanovibronix (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of non‑invasive therapeutic ultrasound technologies for clinical and consumer healthcare applications. The company’s product portfolio centers on wearable ultrasound devices designed to deliver low‑intensity acoustic energy to soft tissue with the objective of promoting wound healing and reducing pain. Nanovibronix positions its technology as an alternative or adjunct to conventional wound‑care and analgesic therapies, aiming to address chronic and acute conditions that are managed in both outpatient and home settings.

The company concentrates its commercial efforts on supplying hospitals, wound‑care clinics, long‑term care facilities and patients requiring home‑based therapies.

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