D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading 22.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 96,755,889 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 28,985,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

D-Wave Quantum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on QBTS. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $43.00 target price on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,444.10% and a negative return on equity of 58.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 10,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $188,746.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,451,427 shares in the company, valued at $25,588,658.01. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,652.03. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,706 shares of company stock valued at $509,027 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

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D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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