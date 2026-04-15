Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $888.03 and last traded at $905.7310. 4,214,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 3,128,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $922.50.
Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts added buy ratings as Lilly’s obesity pill hits the market and is forecast to be a global bestseller — supports continued revenue upside from weight‑loss franchise. Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) Gets Another Buy Rating as Its Obesity Pill Hits the Market
- Positive Sentiment: Shed added Foundayo™ (orforglipron), Lilly’s once‑daily oral GLP‑1, to its platform — expands patient access and could accelerate prescriptions for Lilly’s oral weight‑loss offering. Shed Adds Foundayo™ to Its Platform, Expanding Oral GLP-1 Access for Patients Nationwide
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly agreed to acquire CrossBridge Bio for up to $300M to add preclinical dual‑payload ADC tech — bolsters oncology pipeline and R&D depth. Lilly to acquire CrossBridge Bio for up to $300m
- Positive Sentiment: Jaypirca (Lilly) reported a fourth positive Phase 3 result in blood cancer patients and Lilly advanced a leukemia drug in late‑stage trials — diversifies clinical catalysts beyond weight‑loss. Eli Lilly Advances Leukemia Drug in Late-Stage Trial
- Positive Sentiment: Vasa Therapeutics signed to use Lilly’s TuneLab AI/ML drug discovery platform — indicates Lilly’s AI assets may become a partner revenue stream and validation of internal discovery tools. Vasa Therapeutics Partners with Lilly TuneLab to Power AI/ML-Driven CAMKII Inhibitor Platform
- Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces (Forbes/CNBC) debate long‑term upside (e.g., $2,000 target) and highlight Lilly’s dominant positioning — bullish narratives that may support investor conviction but are long‑term in nature. LLY Stock To $2,000?
- Negative Sentiment: Competitor Novo Nordisk struck a global partnership with OpenAI to accelerate drug discovery — raises the risk that Novo narrows Lilly’s lead in weight‑loss and other therapeutic areas over time. NVO Inks Deal With OpenAI for Speedy Drug Discovery Globally, Stock Up
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,293.00 to $1,294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.59.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $980.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $980.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $855.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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