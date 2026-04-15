Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $888.03 and last traded at $905.7310. 4,214,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 3,128,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $922.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,293.00 to $1,294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $980.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $980.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $855.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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