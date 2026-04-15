Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.6140, with a volume of 73564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

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Liquidity Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 52,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $1,728,425.20. Following the sale, the director owned 99,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,485.20. The trade was a 34.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $159,291.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 65,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,424.65. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,699. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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