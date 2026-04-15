Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 77,294 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 119% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,297 call options.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASHR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,710,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,420. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

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Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,667,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 330,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 590,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares. ASHR was launched on Nov 6, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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