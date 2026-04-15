GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $311.40 and last traded at $313.9460. Approximately 3,964,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,617,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.00.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.88.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $329.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.98 and its 200-day moving average is $306.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after acquiring an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,570,000 after acquiring an additional 663,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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