Insider Selling: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells 11,294 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,294 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,442,469.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 449,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,418,441.80. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Mike Slessor sold 10,227 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $973,099.05.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Mike Slessor sold 8,664 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $815,628.96.

On Thursday, January 15th, Mike Slessor sold 13,088 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $1,005,289.28.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.62. 1,723,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,936. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 187.86 and a beta of 1.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.93%.FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 18.4% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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