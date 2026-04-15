SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 69,674,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 62,532,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SOFI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 2.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,913,709.75. Following the sale, the director owned 588,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,523.19. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and sold 218,148 shares worth $4,161,735. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,727 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 902,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 557,390 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 212.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 458,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 60,676 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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