Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $316.73 and last traded at $315.9680. Approximately 4,820,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,813,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.37.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.88.

Visa Stock Up 1.5%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.78. The company has a market cap of $573.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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